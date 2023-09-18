HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Assam regional party plans ‘unification’ yatra

The mass movement from Dhubri to Sadiya is aimed at generating support against the politics of polarisation and fascism, the Assam Jatiya Parishad says

September 18, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Taking a cue from the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has announced a similar mass movement across the State from September 21.

The ‘One Assam Yatra’ — from Dhubri, a town in western Assam close to the border with Bangladesh, to Sadiya in the east bordering Arunachal Pradesh — is aimed at generating support against the politics of polarisation and fascism in the BJP-ruled State, the AJP said.

“It is high time for people in the State to unite against communalism, large-scale corruption, and dictatorial rule. Our yatra is envisaged to generate awareness toward the rejection of divisive politics,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Jagadish Bhuyan, the party’s general secretary, said the situation in Assam is such that people from one part of the State have begun to distrust those from another. The psychological divide between the residents of Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley has widened with the BJP instigating the latter to seek separate statehood, he said.

“We seek to change mindsets for the people to rightfully exercise their rights,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.