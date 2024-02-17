GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam refinery told to pull down wall in elephant corridor

Gauhati High Court declines to provide relief to Numaligarh Refinery Limited in a 2016 National Green Tribunal case

February 17, 2024 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Gauhati High Court declined to provide relief to an eastern Assam refinery that challenged an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to demolish a boundary wall of its planned township built in an elephant corridor.

Dismissing two writ petitions by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) against an eight-year-old NGT order, Justice Devashis Baruah said the public sector company was not entitled to any relief. The order was passed on February 8 and the order was made available on Friday.

In August 2016, the NGT ordered NRL to pull down the wall within a month and not to construct its proposed township. The green tribunal also asked NRL to pay ₹25 lakh to the Assam Forest Department for the “destruction of forest cover” and flattening of a hill to build a golf course, apart from directing it to go for “compensatory afforestation of 10 times the number of trees felled” to build the wall.

Acting on applications filed by Assam-based environment activist Rohit Choudhury, the NGT asked the Assam government not to allow any developmental activities within a radius of 15 km of NRL and notify the conversion of Deopahar, an elephant corridor located 15-20 km from the Kaziranga National Park, into a reserve forest.

‘Against SC order’

The proposed township falls in a no-development zone declared by the Centre in 1996 and any non-forest activity in the area would violate a Supreme Court order issued in 1996 (in a separate case), the NGT had observed.

NRL filed a review petition in the tribunal following which the Assam government told the NGT that only one hectare of the total of nine hectares on which the boundary wall was constructed was part of the Deopahar proposed reserve forest (PRF). The government also said NRL surrendered the one hectare and the wall on that portion was demolished in March 2018.

NRL filed a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court after the NGT dismissed its review application in August 2018, asking the court to restrain the Golaghat district administration from demolishing the entire boundary wall.

NRL received another setback when the Supreme Court dismissed its plea against the NGT orders in January 2019. The company then approached the Gauhati High Court underlining its compliance with the NGT order of 2016 and seeking to purchase the entire nine hectares from the Assam government for ₹1.76 crore.

‘Positive message’

“The court’s judgment has raised hopes for wildlife conservation in Assam. Elephants have the first right over the jungles and the demolition of the NRL wall will send a positive message,” Mr. Choudhury, one of the respondents in the High Court case, said.

“We will abide by the High Court’s order,” an NRL spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.