Assam Raj Bhavan campus sealed

Guwahati

05 July 2020 07:58 IST

The Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone on Saturday after two persons of the Governor’s Office tested COVID-19 positive, an official said.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife Prem Mukhi and 176 employees, including security personnel and their family members, were tested on July 1 after two personal security officers had tested positive earlier.

