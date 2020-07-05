Other StatesGuwahati 05 July 2020 07:58 IST
Assam Raj Bhavan campus sealed
The Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone on Saturday after two persons of the Governor’s Office tested COVID-19 positive, an official said.
Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife Prem Mukhi and 176 employees, including security personnel and their family members, were tested on July 1 after two personal security officers had tested positive earlier.
