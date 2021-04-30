Assam quake: 2 bridges, 576 structures damaged in 18 districts

GUWAHATI

30 April 2021 02:03 IST

20 aftershocks of varying magnitudes recorded

The quake of 6.4 magnitude on Wednesday morning damaged 576 structures, including high-rise apartments, two bridges and a river embankment across 18 districts of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

The State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) also recorded 20 aftershocks of magnitudes varying from 2.3 to 4.7 since the major tremor till 6 pm on Thursday. These had epicentres in four areas of Sonitpur, Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

Two people had died of shock after the quake was recorded in the Dhekiajuli area of Sonitpur district. The number of injured people went up to 12 in the last 24 hours, the ASDMA said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Damage assessment has been completed in 18 districts so far and 428 residential houses/apartments and 148 private and public institutions such as schools and health centres are reported to have been damaged,” the ASDMA said.

Two bridges in Nagaon district and an embankment in Baksa district were also damaged, it said.

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and experts from the Assam Engineering College were among various agencies and specialists who prepared the damage assessment so far.