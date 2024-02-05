Assam proposes jail, hefty fine for cheating in job test

February 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government has proposed up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to ₹10 crore to stop cheating in public examinations for recruitment and the leak of question papers for such exams.

The Assam Public Examination Bill (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment), 2024, prescribing the stern measures, was tabled on the first day of the Budget session of the 126-member State Assembly on Monday.

The Bill is expected to prevent the repeat of a cash-for-job scam that came to light in 2016, leading to the arrest of more than 120 people, including civil and police service officials.

According to provisions in the Bill, if any examinee indulges in unfair means, he or she shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine not less than ₹1 lakh.

The Bill says if any person, including the examinee, whether or not entrusted or authorised with the conduct of public examinations, indulges or attempts to indulge, in conspiracy or otherwise, in unfair means and contravenes or abets to contravene any of the provisions of the Act, he or she shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years and may extend to ten years.

The person shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than ₹10 lakh and may extend to ₹10 crore.

The Bill also says any examinee convicted of an offence under the provision of the Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

“In case of connection of a person in an organized crime in conspiracy with the examination authority or otherwise indulges or attempts to indulge in unfair means or contravene any of the provisions of this Act, the court shall make an order of recovery of any wrongful gains made by such person, by way of attachment and sale of any of the assets/property, movable or immovable, or both, of such person by following the procedure laid down in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,” the Bill reads.

