Assam promotes 13th-century king who defeated Bakhtiyar Khilji 

March 31, 2023

After celebrating 17 th-century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan earlier this year, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed organisation is now promoting a 13 th-century king of Assam who led his people to victory over the army of Turkish-Afghan invader Bakhtiyar Khilji.

The Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti (BISS) or Indian History Compilation Committee observed March 28 as Mahavijay Divas to mark the “great victory” of Kamarupa king Prithu’s forces over Khilji’s army in 1206. Much of present-day Assam and beyond used to comprise the Kamarupa kingdom.

‘Native victory’

Held for the first time during the year to celebrate the 400 th birth anniversary of Lachit, the event to commemorate “one of the greatest victories of natives over Islamic invaders” would be an annual fixture, according to Nipon Saikia, the head of regional publicity head for BISS.

King Prithu, who mobilised fighters from different tribes of Assam and used the terrain to launch surprise attacks and eventually defeat Khilji’s army, has been central to a bid under the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana “to bring Indian history out of its imperial past and provide it with references from a national historical and cultural perspective”.

‘Unsung heroism’

Prithu’s feat gained traction in modern times after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the “path shown” by the 13 th-century king to underscore the need to struggle against an existential threat. He also said that the followers of Hinduism have become a minority in 12 districts of Assam.

“After destroying Nalanda University and taking Bengal, Khilji wanted to capture Kamarupa and Tibet but King Prithu and his multi-ethnic army stood in the way and saved the region from being plundered. Unfortunately, his heroism is hardly known across India,” Mr. Saikia said.

Paying tributes

He said that academicians, researchers, and people with a deep interest in the history of the region gathered at Rajaduar in North Guwahati (which is across the Brahmaputra River from Guwahati) to commemorate the day in honour of King Prithu.

Floral tributes were paid to the king at the site where an 817-year-old stone inscription recorded his victory over Khilji’s army.

