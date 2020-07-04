Assam professor arrested for posting obscene video

GUWAHATI

Police said he admitted to shooting the film three years ago

The police in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district have arrested a university professor for posting a pornographic video that went viral on social media.

The video features him in a “compromising position” with a woman, the police said.

District Superintend of Police Sreejith T. told journalists that Dhrubajit Choudhury, an assistant professor at Dibrugarh University’s Department of Mathematics, was arrested after the university authorities filed a First Information Report against him. He was produced in a local court on July 3 and remanded in judicial custody. The accused, from Pathsala in western Assam’s Barpeta district, was booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

“A viral video featuring a person suspected to be an assistant professor in a compromising position was uploaded on a porn website. We seized the particular compact disc immediately after a case was registered,” Mr. Sreejith said. “We found there was some semblance between the man in the video and the assistant professor. We raided his house, seized his laptop and mobile phone,” he added.

The assistant professor told the police that the video was shot three years ago in Guwahati. The camera used was recovered, based on his confession. “The woman is not a student as per his admission. It was cross-checked with the university authorities,” Mr. Sreejith said.

After his arrest, the university’s Post-Graduate Students’ Union demanded strict action against him as per law.