GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam Police to issue summons to Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra violence: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister was referring to a case filed by Guwahati Police over Congress workers breaking barricades in an attempt to pass through the main roads

March 05, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Bongaigaon/Guwahati

PTI
Security personnel attempt to stop Congress workers from crossing police barricades during their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, on January 22, 2024.

Security personnel attempt to stop Congress workers from crossing police barricades during their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 5 said the State police will issue summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over violence during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.

He said Mr. Gandhi will have to be physically present before the police, which will send the notice after the Lok Sabha polls.

"When someone breaks the law, summons will obviously be issued. Summons will go to Rahul Gandhi and he will have to stand here after Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

Mr. Sarma said that summons issued to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah were just the "beginning" of the process.

The Chief Minister was referring to a case filed by Guwahati Police over Congress workers breaking barricades in an attempt to pass through the main roads inside the city during the yatra in January.

Initial notices were issued to Sikdar and the party's Guwahati city general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma, and both of them have already been questioned by the police.

It later dashed off summons to Leader of Opposition in state assembly, Debabrata Saikia and Borah too, but both of them did not appear on the scheduled date.

"We have issued notices to both of them for the second time. Saikia has been asked to appear before us on March 6, while Borah has been asked to come on March 7," a senior police official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Assam / Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.