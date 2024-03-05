Assam Police to issue summons to Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra violence: Himanta

March 05, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Bongaigaon/Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 5 said the State police will issue summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over violence during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.

He said Mr. Gandhi will have to be physically present before the police, which will send the notice after the Lok Sabha polls.

"When someone breaks the law, summons will obviously be issued. Summons will go to Rahul Gandhi and he will have to stand here after Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

Mr. Sarma said that summons issued to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah were just the "beginning" of the process.

The Chief Minister was referring to a case filed by Guwahati Police over Congress workers breaking barricades in an attempt to pass through the main roads inside the city during the yatra in January.

Initial notices were issued to Sikdar and the party's Guwahati city general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma, and both of them have already been questioned by the police.

It later dashed off summons to Leader of Opposition in state assembly, Debabrata Saikia and Borah too, but both of them did not appear on the scheduled date.

"We have issued notices to both of them for the second time. Saikia has been asked to appear before us on March 6, while Borah has been asked to come on March 7," a senior police official told PTI on condition of anonymity.