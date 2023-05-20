Assam Police seeks CBI probe into death of woman sub-inspector

May 20, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Assam Police has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of a woman sub-inspector of police in a road accident.

Junmoni Rabha, the 30-year-old sub-inspector often referred to as ‘Lady Singham’ for dealing strictly with law-breakers, died after her vehicle collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16.

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department has been probing the death of the sub-inspector who was said to have been handling cases related to counterfeit currency, fake gold, and drug-trafficking.

“After reviewing the case with the CID team and senior officials at the police headquarters, I have recommended to the government the transfer of four cases related to Rabha to the CBI,” Assam’s Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh told journalists on Saturday.

Three of the cases were lodged in Nagaon district, where Rabha was posted. Two are related to her death while one, in which she was the investigating officer, was lodged on May 5. The fourth case was lodged in Lakhimpur district on May 15 against her for alleged criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement, and extortion.

“The recommendation for transferring the case to the CBI is to ensure neutrality and also in consideration of the public sentiment,” Mr. Singh said.

The government transferred Leena Doley, the Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district and her Lakhimpur counterpart Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa in view of the investigation into Rabha’s death. Four other police officers were also transferred.

“The recommendation for transferring the case to the CBI is to ensure neutrality and also in consideration of the public sentiment”Gyanendra Pratap SinghAssam’s Director-General of Police