Assam police rescue youth after social media post to end life

GUWAHATI

28 May 2021 19:24 IST

His location was traced through his profile.

The Assam police on Friday rescued a youth who had posted on social media his decision to end life.

Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the cyber cell worked on an alert and tracked the youth from his Facebook profile.

“The local police team was able to reach the person and stop him from harming himself,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

An official handling cybercrime said the youth did not have any illness.

“Rules prevent us from providing the details of the youth. He is with his family and is being counselled,” he said.

In a tweet appreciating the local police team, the DGP tagged the youth’s post that read: “Sorry fb friends I hurt u, I have decided. I will do suicide and take rest.”

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available through helpline: Sarathi 104