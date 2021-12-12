Assam police recover more stolen items of Maradona

GUWAHATI:

12 December 2021 14:12 IST

These items were seized from the house of the in-laws of the person who used to work at Maradona’s place in Dubai

The Assam police have recovered several items that apparently belonged to Diego Armando Maradona within 36 hours of locating a stolen heritage Hublot wristwatch the late football legend used to wear.

The items were recovered during a raid at the house of the in-laws of Wazid Hussein, who was arrested on December 11 on charges of having stolen the wristwatch from the place where Maradona stayed in Dubai.

The recovered items included two iPads, two squash rackets, six lighters, two pairs of shoes, a jacket, a T-shirt, a cap and a toy doll.

Advertising

Advertising

“A search operation was conducted by our team in the continuation of the recovery of the stolen articles that belonged to Maradona. We are trying to ascertain how many of these seized items belonged to Maradona,” Sivasagar district’s Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan said.

The operation was conducted at the residence of Hussein’s in-laws at Khumtai in the adjoining Charaideo district.

The Sivasagar police had recovered the Hublot wristwatch and arrested Hussein early on December 11 morning. They said he worked as a domestic help at the star footballer’s Dubai home.

The Dubai police had a few days ago alerted a central law enforcement agency about the accused. The Assam police were subsequently provided with inputs on Hussein.

Mr. Roushan said the next step of the police would depend on how the Dubai police want the case to be handled. “If they want, we will have to deport him. If not, we will follow the due legal procedure here,” he added.