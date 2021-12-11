Assam police recover Maradona’s heritage watch

GUWAHATI

11 December 2021 11:59 IST

One held in connection with case, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

: The Assam police have recovered a limited-edition heritage Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona.

A man, Wazid Hussein, was arrested in connection with the case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The police in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district handled the case and the recovery was made in coordination with Dubai police.

The Chief Minister said follow-up action was being taken as per law.

Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan said the details of the recovery of the late soccer great’s watch would be provided in a briefing at 2 p.m.