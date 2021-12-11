Other States

Assam police recover Maradona’s heritage watch

: The Assam police have recovered a limited-edition heritage Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona.

A man, Wazid Hussein, was arrested in connection with the case, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The police in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district handled the case and the recovery was made in coordination with Dubai police.

The Chief Minister said follow-up action was being taken as per law.

Sivasagar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan said the details of the recovery of the late soccer great’s watch would be provided in a briefing at 2 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 11:59:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/assam-police-recover-maradonas-heritage-watch/article37931073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY