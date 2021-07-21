Assam police officer suspended for unauthorised foreign trips

GUWAHATI

21 July 2021 02:55 IST

The Assam government on Tuesday suspended a Deputy Inspector-General of Police for going on unauthorised foreign trips since 2011.

A notification issued by the State’s Home and Political Affairs Department said Rounak Ali Hazarika, who joined the Assam Police Service cadre in 1992, had undertaken many foreign visits since 2011 without taking prior permission.

“He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for flouting the government guidelines and gross misconduct on several occasions,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

The notification barred Mr. Hazarika from leaving the Assam police headquarters without obtaining the permission of the Secretary, Assam Home and Political Affairs Department. His suspension was under relevant clauses of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.