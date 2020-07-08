Assam police launch probe into partying by personnel during lockdown

GUWAHATI

08 July 2020 12:45 IST

Move follows an instruction from State Chief Secretary over “damaging report”

The Assam police have initiated a probe into a few of their officers allegedly “attending a party with alcoholic beverages” aboard a luxury cruise during curfew hours and lockdown.

The inquiry follows an instruction from State Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on July 7 with reference to a “damaging report” regarding the partying on the evening of July 6. “This reflects very poorly on the policemen and displays total disregard to orders under the Disaster Act,” the Chief Secretary said in the order, seeking a report and disciplinary proceedings against the personnel involved.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is also directed that policemen under your command may be directed to scrupulously follow orders issued by the Government and not display actions which are detrimental to the rule of law,” said the order addressed to Guwahati’s Commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta.

Mr. Gupta said Joint Commissioner of Police Debaraj Upadhaya has been told to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

At least 20 officials under the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, had reportedly attended the birthday party of a colleague on the cruise, which under normal circumstances ferries tourists on river Brahmaputra. A few officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police had attended the party.

The development has coincided with many police personnel testing COVID-19 positive till July 7 and more than 900 in quarantine.

“A total of 308 police personnel have tested positive, of whom 68 have recovered,” Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) G.P. Singh said.

Toll goes up

Meanwhile, Assam’s COVID-19 toll increased to 20, with four men succumbing to co-morbidities on July 8.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the four – three of them from Guwahati – aged between 60 and 75 – were on invasive ventilation, had severe pneumonia, urosepsis and septic shock.

Two more people, one of them a woman, died on July 7 when the State’s healthcare authorities launched a door-to-door COVID-19 test in Pandu, one of the most densely populated localities in the city.

Till 11:40 p.m. on July 8, Assam had recorded 13,336 positive cases, of which 4,988 are active. While 8,329 people recovered, three migrated to other States.