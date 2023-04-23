ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Police issue notice to IYC chief over harassment allegations, ask him to appear by May 2

April 23, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Guwahati

A police team from Assam issued a notice to Srinivas at his Bengaluru residence, with the order stating that failing to comply with it could lead to his arrest

PTI

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas B.V. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Assam Police on Sunday asked Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. to appear before it by May 2 for questioning in connection with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against him by now-expelled party leader Angkita Dutta.

A police team from Assam issued a notice to Mr. Srinivas at his Bengaluru residence, with the order stating that failing to comply with it could lead to his arrest.

“A five-member team of the Guwahati Police are in Bengaluru. The notice was pasted on the door of his residence as he was not present,” Joint Commissioner Prateek Thube told PTI over phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has been given time till May 2 to appear at Dispur police station,” Mr. Thube, who is a part of the Guwahati police team in Bengaluru, said.

The notice said that during investigation, “reasonable grounds” have been revealed to question Mr. Srinivas in the case and, hence, he has been asked to appear before the investigating officer, at 11 a.m. on May 2.

A set of 10 directions was given to Mr. Srinivas for compliance during the period, including not tampering with evidence, not allowing destruction of any evidence relevant to investigation and cooperating with the probe.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under Section 41 A(3) and (4) of Cr.P.C,” it added.

Ms. Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had filed a case at the Dispur police station last week, claiming that Mr. Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”.

She had earlier made similar allegations against him in a series of tweets.

Ms. Dutta, who was issued a show-cause notice by the party, was expelled from the primary membership for six years on Saturday for “anti-party activities”.

Mr. Srinivas had issued a legal notice to Ms. Dutta within hours of her tweets, demanding an apology for her remarks.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken suo motu cognisance of Ms. Dutta’s allegations and written to the State police for taking necessary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US