Assam Police interrogate 7 students in Sivsagar after Geography paper ‘leak’

Two students stayed overnight at the children's room in the police station, while the rest returned home and have been called for further questioning on Sunday, Sivsagar SP Subhrajyoti Borah said.

March 19, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Accused persons in the board exam paper leak being produced in a court in Guwahati. | file photo

Accused persons in the board exam paper leak being produced in a court in Guwahati. | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven students in Assam’s Sivsagar district are being questioned in connection with the alleged leak of Class 10 state board’s Geography paper, police said on Sunday.

They are all 'admins' of a WhatsApp group through which the purported first page of the Geography question paper was circulated on Saturday, he said.

Sivsagar SP Subhrajyoti Borah told PTI that they had received a request from their Nagaon counterparts for calling these students for questioning.

Two students stayed overnight at the children's room in the police station, while the rest returned home and have been called for further questioning on Sunday, Mr. Borah said.

"Nagaon Police team has also reached here and are taking forward the investigation," he added.

A matric examinee was arrested in Nagaon on Saturday on the basis of a case lodged at Nagaon Sadar police station on the complaint of the district's Inspector of Schools, Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan had said.

At least 32 people, including several students, have already been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the leak of the General Science and Assamese papers.

Two teachers, Pranab Dutta and Kumud Rajkhowa, have been identified as the masterminds in the leak of the two question papers last week, and were arrested in Lakhimpur.

The duo was brought to the CID headquarters here on Saturday and are currently in custody of the investigating agency.

The Assam government, meanwhile, has dismissed reports of the Geography paper leak.

