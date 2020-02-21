Other States

Assam police gets custody of Sharjeel

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati sent Sharjeel Imam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University and alleged mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protest, to four days’ police custody on Thursday.

The State police had filed sedition charges against Mr. Imam for allegedly threatening to cut off Assam from the rest of the country.

Officials said Mr. Imam was brought late Thursday evening from New Delhi where the Patiala House Court had handed him over to the Assam police on Wednesday. Police in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya had also filed FIRs against him.

