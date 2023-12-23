ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Police chief apologises for detention of Kaziranga ranger

December 23, 2023 04:15 am | Updated December 22, 2023 10:40 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the State government does not endorse arrogance

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Friday apologised to a Forest Department official for the “undue detention” of a ranger of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Thursday night.

Rajen Singh, Golaghat district’s Superintendent of Police, had forest official Tarun Gogoi detained for allegedly failing to provide five tickets for an elephant safari in the one-horned rhino habitat. The tickets were meant for members of the police officer’s family, forest officials said.

Mr. Gogoi told presspersons that the tickets could not be provided as they had been sold out. The police officer did not take kindly to his request to book for the next day, he said.

Taking note of the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: ”We do not endorse arrogance.” In a post on X, he wrote: “I spoke to the Director General of Police regarding the incident. We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions.”

Addressing the issue, DGP Singh said he had conveyed his regrets to Mr. Gogoi. “I’ve been made aware of last evening’s undue detention of Sri Tarun Gogoi by Golaghat Police. I have spoken with Sri Gogoi and conveyed my regret... SP Golaghat has also been suitably advised,” the DGP wrote on social media platform X.

The DGP added: “Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow citizens. I have also conveyed my sincere apologies to the honourable CM of Assam for the anguish caused to him and the government. Apologies to people of Assam with a commitment to improve further”.

