Assam party launches anti-CAA helpline

GUWAHATI

24 February 2020 05:59 IST

A new regional political party in Assam on Sunday launched a helpline against the “anti-people” Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The Anti-CAA Movement Missed Call Service at 9999726880 was activated by Biju Stafford, the father of 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who was among the four persons killed in police firing during the protests against the law in December 2019.

“This helpline is for every right-thinking Assamese in the country and beyond to register their protests against the law that threatens the democratic, social fabric of Assam. Others are welcome too,” said Upen Raj Nath, president of Axom Nirmal Dal that was formed in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

First to file PIL

Soon after its birth, the party became the first to file a public interest litigation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill before it was tabled in the Parliament. “We appeal to all groups in Assam to unite against the CAA for a stronger voice. Various groups are trying to take credit for the movement against the law. We need to stand together for the common goal of having the CAA withdrawn,” Mr. Nath said.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come down heavily on the protests in the State.