Assam Opposition alliance resolves to field consensus candidates for LS polls

December 28, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A Congress-helmed alliance of 15 Opposition parties has resolved to field a consensus candidate in each of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam for next year’s general election.

Ten of these 15 parties are unlikely to push for any candidate of their own, leaders of the United Opposition Forum (UOF) said after a convention on seat-sharing and other issues, held at Chapar in western Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday, December 27.

“We passed a unanimous resolution to field only one consensus candidate in each constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said on December 28.

AIUDF to be kept out

He asserted that the UOF would keep the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), headed by perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, out of its plans. The Congress and other UOF constituents say that the AIUDF is the ‘B team’ of the BJP.

The leader of one of the smaller parties who attended the meeting said that 10 parties in the UOF may not seek to field any candidate, given the limited size of their support bases.

The 15 parties in the UOF include the Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India, the CPI (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Assam Jatiya Parishad, and the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal.

The AIUDF and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) were among the parties that had joined hands for the Congress-led Mahajot (grand alliance) ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Assam. However, the BPF left the alliance after its poll debacle, while the AIUDF was ejected by the Congress for allegedly helping the BJP to retain power.

