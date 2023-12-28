GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam Opposition alliance resolves to field consensus candidates for LS polls

Ten of 15 parties in UOF alliance unlikely to field any candidates in 2024 poll; UOF members include Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), AAP, JD(U), AJP, Raijor Dal; vow to exclude AIUDF, BJP’s alleged ‘B-team’

December 28, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

A Congress-helmed alliance of 15 Opposition parties has resolved to field a consensus candidate in each of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam for next year’s general election.

Ten of these 15 parties are unlikely to push for any candidate of their own, leaders of the United Opposition Forum (UOF) said after a convention on seat-sharing and other issues, held at Chapar in western Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday, December 27.

“We passed a unanimous resolution to field only one consensus candidate in each constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said on December 28.

AIUDF to be kept out

He asserted that the UOF would keep the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), headed by perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, out of its plans. The Congress and other UOF constituents say that the AIUDF is the ‘B team’ of the BJP.

The leader of one of the smaller parties who attended the meeting said that 10 parties in the UOF may not seek to field any candidate, given the limited size of their support bases.

The 15 parties in the UOF include the Trinamool Congress, the Communist Party of India, the CPI (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Assam Jatiya Parishad, and the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal.

The AIUDF and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) were among the parties that had joined hands for the Congress-led Mahajot (grand alliance) ahead of the 2021 Assembly election in Assam. However, the BPF left the alliance after its poll debacle, while the AIUDF was ejected by the Congress for allegedly helping the BJP to retain power.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.