Assam NRC memo indicates inclusion of ‘ineligible persons’ in list

A memo purportedly issued by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) authority to all district heads in Assam seeking details of “ineligible persons” in the list of citizens may have been a confirmation of allegations that the exercise was not error-free.

Reports said NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had on February 19 written to the Deputy Commissioner and District Registrar of Citizen Registration of all the districts. The letter, a copy of which was received by The Hindu, sought the details within 24 hours.

Referring to the raising of the matter in a video conference on October 31, 2019, Mr Sarma wrote: “...it has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31st August, 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present in the final NRC…”

The ineligible persons were specified as DV (doubtful voters), DF (declared foreigners), PFT (cases pending in Foreigners’ Tribunal), DVD (descendants of DV), DFD and PFTD.

“A list of such persons has already been shared from your end... you are requested to share the details of such persons who are ineligible for inclusion in the NRC but whose names got included in the NRC in addition to the list shared earlier…,” the memo read.

A Deputy Commissioner each in southern and western Assam, where most suspected non-citizens are believed to have been included, denied having received the letter. Mr. Sarma could not be contacted. Response to a message sent to him was awaited.

The letter was purportedly issued a day after NGO Assam Public Works (APW) petitioned the Supreme Court for total reverification of the NRC. The APW, whose 2009 case in the court had led to the exercise of updating the NRC of 1951, claimed 80 lakh illegal immigrants had made it to the erroneous list.