Other States

New Assam NRC Coordinator appointed

Residents check the complete names of the family members in National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Guwahati. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent GUWAHATI: July 29, 2022 14:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 14:23 IST

Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have a new State Coordinator from August 1.

IAS officer Partha Pratim Mazumdar will replace incumbent Hitesh Dev Sarma, who retires on July 31, as the third State Coordinator for NRC. The first was bureaucrat Prateek Hajela.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A notification issued by Jadav Saikia, Secretary to the Personnel Department said Mr Mazumdar, will be transferred as a Secretary to the Home and Political Department as well as the State Coordinator for the NRC and the in-charge of the NRC Directorate. He is currently posted as the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Secretary to the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise, aimed at weeding out “illegal immigrants” from Assam, has been in a limbo since the complete draft list of citizens was published on August 31, 2019. Some 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the list based on doubts about their citizenship.

Also Read
The confusion over the status of the Assam NRC 

The apex court transferred Mr Hajela to his home State Madhya Pradesh less than three months after the complete draft NRC was published, apparently because the BJP-led Assam government found the list of citizens faulty and sought re-verification of 10-20% of the names in all the districts.

Mr. Sarma took over from Mr. Hajela a month after he left Assam in November 2019.

In May, Mr. Sarma filed a police case against his predecessor alleging treason for intentionally allowing irregularities in preparing the list. Mr. Hajela was also accused of misappropriating funds provided for the NRC exercise.

According to Mr. Sarma, his predecessor knowingly disobeyed law, wilfully avoided proper quality checks in the process of updating the NRC and allowed declared foreigners, doubtful voters and their descendants to enlist their names.

Assam’s BJP-led government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of the updated but “incorrect” NRC. Some local groups and organisations in the State have also rejected the list and approached the apex court seeking review.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Assam
Related Articles
Read more...