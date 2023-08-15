HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam mulls full withdrawal of AFSPA by year-end: CM Himanta

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) is now limited to only eight districts of the northeastern State

August 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma inspects the 77th Independence day parade in Guwahati on 15 August 2023.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma inspects the 77th Independence day parade in Guwahati on 15 August 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 15 said his government will take necessary steps to withdraw AFSPA from the entire State by the end of this year.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) is now limited to only eight districts of the northeastern State, he said.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day here, Mr. Sarma also said around 8,000 "revolutionaries" have returned to the mainstream in the last three years.

Also read | A draconian law that needs to disappear

"I want to assure the people of Assam that by the end of this year, we will take fruitful steps to withdraw the AFSPA from every district of Assam. That will be an 'amritmoy' time for Assam's history and we are eagerly waiting for that day," he said.

Since the beginning of its application in the State more than three decades ago, the extension of the AFSPA was recommended 62 times, Mr. Sarma said.

"The northeast region is now free from terrorism. In the last three years, four peace accords have been signed with revolutionaries of Assam and around 8,000 revolutionaries have returned to the mainstream," he said.

The Assam government extended the 'disturbed area' notification under the AFSPA for another six months in eight districts with effect from April 1.

The 'disturbed area' tag was extended in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The AFSPA was first imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then after a review by the State government.

It empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

The AFSPA also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case of an operation going wrong.

Civil society groups and rights activists have been demanding the withdrawal of the "draconian law" from the entire North East, claiming a violation of human rights by the armed forces.

The cry to repeal the Act gained renewed momentum following the death of 14 civilians in firing by security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4, 2021.

Related Topics

Assam / security measures

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.