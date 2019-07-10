Assam mulls 10 centres for those excluded from NRC

The Assam government has sent a proposal to the Centre for fast-tracking the establishment of 10 detention centres across the State to house people who would be excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Supreme Court-monitored register, being updated on the basis of its 1951 avatar, has to be published by July 31.

Officials said each of the 10 new centres would accommodate an estimated 3,000 people. This implies the government has plans for at least 60,000 people among a few lakh expected to be excluded from the NRC.

NRC exclusion

About 40.07 lakh people out of 3.29 crore applicants had been excluded from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018. Another 1.02 lakh people were removed from the draft list of citizens on June 26.

The excluded have been given an opportunity to file claims for reinclusion in the NRC.

“We have sent the proposal for 10 new centres in various places for NRC-excluded people,” Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Assam’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political) told The Hindu on Wednesday.

As per the blueprint, a detention centre each would be established in Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts.

Mr. Krishna also said a full-fledged detention centre was being readied in Goalpara district for declared foreigners presently lodged across six central jails in the State. The Supreme Court had ordered the State government not to club declared foreigners with criminals in jails.

The Assam government had three years ago allotted 20 bighas of land for this detention centre in the Dakurbhita area of Goalpara district. Constructed by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd. at a cost of ₹37 crore, the centre is expected to be inaugurated in October.

Envisaging law and order issues after July 31, the deadline given by the Supreme Court to publish the final NRC, the State Home Department has organised a series of meetings from July 12-23 across six divisions of Assam.

Heads of administration, police and intelligence agencies of the districts under each division have been asked to attend the meetings to be held in Tezpur, Nagaon, Jorhat, Silchar, Bongaigaon, and Guwahati. The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) has suggested that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Election Commission of India should adopt a mechanism to solve the issue of ‘D’, or doubtful voters for a free and fair NRC in Assam.

“We met Prateek Hajela, the State Coordinator for NRC on Tuesday,” said Nanda Kirati Dewan, the BGP’s National Secretary. “He made it clear that NRC cannot reconsider the cases of people marked D-voter even if he or she has sufficient linkage documents and the legacy person [one whose lineage is claimed] or other family members are not D-voters,” Mr. Dewan added.

“Data suggest that most cases of exclusion are either of D-voter, cases pending at a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT), declared foreigner or instances of mismatch in legacy data. But there are many marked D-voters without any case referred to the Assam Police’s border wing or any FT. The Centre should come up with a mechanism to screen such cases and issue a D-Voter Clearance Certificate to the person concerned for ending unnecessary harassment,” Mr. Dewan suggested.