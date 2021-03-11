Assam MP to sue NGO for doctored video

The clip of his election campaign speech was edited to make it seem he made a communal rant, he said

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, Assam MP and president of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has threatened to sue a non-governmental organisation for claiming in an alleged doctored video that he made anti-national statements.

“The video I received yesterday (Tuesday) was released by an NGO called LRO with the intention to damage our Assam election prospects. The doctored video says the Mughals ruled India for 800 years and the British ruled it for 200 years, and now Congress-AIUDF will make Assam an Islamic state. This is a 100% fake video,” Mr. Ajmal told journalists on Wednesday.

Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) had tweeted: “Complaint lodged at @ECISVEEP seeking immediate investigation to check veracity of speech and action against AIUDF Chief @BadruddinAjmal for allegedly provocative seditious comments during a recent election rally and issue gag order.”

Mr. Ajmal said he was in touch with his lawyers for filing a case against the NGO. “Some elements with vested interests are trying to derail the Congress-AIUDF alliance,” he said.

He alleged parts of a speech that he had delivered ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were merged in the doctored video to peddle fear about the Congress-AIUDF alliance.

Congress and AIUDF are the main constituents of an eight-party grand alliance of opposition formed with the aim to oust the BJP from power in Assam.