Assam MP seeks rethink on NRC official

Assam MP Abdul Khaleque on Thursday asked Governor Jagdish Mukhi to reconsider the appointment of Hitesh Dev Sarma as the Coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), citing his controversial posts on social media.
Mr. Khaleque represents the Congress from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
“That in pursuant to the various controversial posts as shared by Mr. Dev Sarma in social media against a particular community, it is not desirable to appoint such a biased person to handle a highly sensitive position, i.e., State Coordinator of the NRC,” he wrote.
Mr. Dev Sarma went on a month’s leave for his son’s wedding soon after his appointment. His leave ended last week. Mr. Dev Sarma’s predecessor Prateek Hajela was transferred to Madhya Pradesh after a Supreme Court order in November.
