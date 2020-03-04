Assam mosque attack was pre-planned: Congress MLA

GUWAHATI

Why should we remain silent to the organised attacks, asks Nurul Huda.

Congress MLA Nurul Huda on Wednesday said in the Assam Assembly that the vandalising of a mosque in Baksa district on March 1 night was pre-planned and followed a pattern of attacks on Muslims in areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Non-Muslims living around the Kalapani Anchalik Mosque on Tuesday gifted copies of the Koran after a peace committee meeting to ease tension.

“The attack on the mosque and burning of copies of the holy Koran followed the murder of some minority leaders in BTC. These have been pre-planned and the police have not been able to catch any of the culprits involved in the incidents,” said Mr. Huda, who represents the Rupahihat constituency in Nagaon district.

“Why should we remain silent to the organised attacks?” Mr. Huda said.

BJP Ministers and legislators objected to Mr. Huda’s statement before Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami tried to restore order. “Attacks on mosques and churches reported from some places in India are condemnable. But one should refrain from communal comments in the House,” he said.