Assam model Rajkanya Baruah arrested for injuring 9

She was granted bail after knocking down road workers with her car on October 2

The Assam police on Wednesday arrested a former Miss India finalist who was granted bail within 24 hours of knocking down nine people with her car in Guwahati on October 2.

A senior police officer said Rajkanya Baruah was booked under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to commit culpable homicide. The punishment under this section is jail up to seven years or fine or both.

The 29-year-old model was arrested within minutes of a medical board of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital had found her in fine health. She had checked into the intensive care unit of a private hospital citing poor health after the police had summoned her on Tuesday.

“The medical board said she is fit to appear before the investigating officer and needs no hospitalisation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Subhrajit Bora told journalists.

Ms. Baruah knocked down eight road workers while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at about 2 a.m. on October 2 in violation of night curfew due to the COVID-19 situation. She also ran over the lower part of a ninth person, identified as Joseph, whose legs had to be amputated.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a re-investigation into the case after her bail triggered outrage across Assam. Two Sub-Inspectors were accordingly “closed” to the police reserve for letting her get away lightly on bailable charges.

The police said Ms. Baruah has had brushes with the law in the past. There were two FIRs against her for knocking down an ex-MLA’s son with her car over a quarrel in 2017, and fighting with on-duty police officials in front of a pub in 2018.

In 2015, she had spent a night at the Latasil Police Station for smashing liquor bottles near the Raj Bhavan.