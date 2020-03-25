Assam MLA starts delivery service for parents of people away from home

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Assam has started a free delivery service for the senior citizens of his constituency whose children are far away and were unable to return home before the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashok Singhal, who represents the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency in northern Assam, used social media platforms to reach out to people of his constituency stranded outside for supplying groceries and medicines to their parents back home.

“So far, 14 people staying elsewhere in India or abroad have messaged me through Twitter and other social media sites. I have assigned specific people in the localities concerned for delivering provisions after ensuring they themselves adhere to precautionary measures,” Mr. Singhal told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Fittest volunteers

He said the service was being provided at the micro-level and the fittest volunteers — party workers as well as the apolitical — have been assigned the responsibility.

“Our volunteers have also been asked to identify lonely senior citizens and the differently-abled for help. We expect the number of such people to increase once their rations start depleting,” said Mr. Singhal, also the Chairman of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority.

For now, medicines are being provided to whoever is able to pay. The MLA said he would also cater to the medical needs of people who are likely to run out of money during the lockdown period.

BTC chief's gesture

Hagrama Mohilary, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has also announced the formation of teams to provide free rations to people below the poverty line across the four districts under the council.

These districts are Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

“We intend to start providing rice, pulses, cooking oil, salt and other essentials from the remotest of corners that are most likely to be hit by any scarcity the lockdown might cause,” he said from BTC headquarters Kokrajhar.

There are 5.5 lakh BPL families across the BTC districts. Each will receive 25 kg of rice, 2 kg of pulses and 500 ml of mustard oil.

Mr. Mohilary also advised people to follow the 21-day lockdown for “your own good”.

Elections to the BTC that were scheduled on April 4 have been postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.