Assam MLA granted bail in sedition case

GUWAHATI

30 May 2020 04:41 IST

District officials said he is likely to be released on Saturday after the bail order is received.

The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to All India United Democratic Front MLA Aminul Islam. He was lodged in central Assam’s Nagaon jail on April 7 on sedition and other charges, including circulation of provocative video related to COVID-19 quarantine on social media. District officials said he is likely to be released on Saturday after the bail order is received. Mr. Islam was booked under four sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting or attempting to promote communal disharmony). Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more