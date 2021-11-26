Assam, Mizoram to increase border fencing

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga meet in Delhi to discuss the border dispute between the two States. Photo: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM

New Delhi

26 November 2021 03:08 IST

Two CMs meet to resolve disputes

Assam and Mizoram on Thursday decided to increase the fencing along their inter-State border, which has seen violence that claimed the lives of five Assam police personnel and a civilian last July.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga described his about two-hour meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma as “cordial”.

The two Chief Ministers met to resolve their boundary disputes apparently following intervention of the Union Home Ministry, officials said.

Assam and Mizoram share a 164 km border.

“We had a very good meeting. We are like brothers. Tomorrow we will meet Union Home Minister [Amit Shah] together. We will try to increase our fencing all along the border,” Mr. Zoramthanga told reporters.

However, Mr. Sarma said they did not discuss anything except enjoying the dinner together.

“We enjoyed the dinner together since we are good friends. We will meet the Home Minister . Nothing discussed today,” Mr. Sarma said.

Mr. Zoramthanga also said he was looking forward to many more of such “progressive meetings”.

“Thank you for your warm hospitable reception Shri @himantabiswa ji and Shri @ATULBORA2 ji. Cordial discussions on various developmental topic for the welfare of Northeast India was discussed. Looking forward to many more progressive meeting,” Mr. Zoramthanga tweeted with the hashtag #peace.

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.

Mr. Atul Bora is Assam’s Border Affairs Minister.

According to an official, the Central Government wants a peaceful resolution of the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram and the Union Home Minister is believed to be in regular touch with the two Chief Ministers for a peaceful resolution of the issue.

Following the July 26 violence, both Assam and Mizoram police registered separate cases naming each other’s political leaders and police and civil officials.

However, some of these cases were withdrawn following a truce.