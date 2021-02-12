Other States

Assam-Mizoram border tense, blockade on

There were no fresh incidents on the troubled Assam-Mizoram border but the situation remained tense as the economic blockade on Mizoram by Assam-based organisations continued for the second successive day on Thursday.

Trouble along a disputed stretch of the inter-State border flared up on Tuesday evening after miscreants, allegedly from Mizoram attacked people at Kachurthal in southern Assam's Hailakandi. Police said 10 people were injured and more than 40 houses and shops were set ablaze. Assam-based groups reacted by imposing an economic blockade.

