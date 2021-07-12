Assam-Mizoram border row flares again

Two blasts reported on Mizoram side on Sunday after a blast in Assam a day earlier

A day after a suspected IED blast was carried out inside Cachar district of Assam allegedly by miscreants from Mizoram during an eviction drive, two back to back explosions took place on Sunday along the inter-State border on the side of the neighbouring State, a police source said.

Tension is running high in Khulicherra area of the district, where people from Mizoram have reportedly entered up to 6.5 kilometres inside Assam land a few days ago, following which the Assam Police along with civil administration carried out an eviction drive.

“Two blast sounds were heard coming from the Mizoram side at 2.40 am and 2.43 am. The CRPF, which is a neutral force deployed at Khulicherra Point-II, has been asked to enquire into the suspected blasts on the Mizoram side,” an Assam Police source said.

The situation is at present normal although tension still prevails and Assam Police personnel are on alert in the entire border area, he added.

On Saturday, an explosion took place targeting a delegation of Assam government officials, including senior police officials, who were on a visit to oversee the construction of a road along the border, but no casualty was reported in the incident.

‘Miscreants used IED’

Initially it was believed to be a grenade attack but the police later suspected that the miscreants used IED, the source said. Additional Director General of Police (Border) Harmeet Singh is camping at the spot and monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has written to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute by using satellite mapping of the actual border locations.

“For complete peace, we should hand over the inter-State border to Central police forces after we fix the border issue. We are building roads within the Constitutional boundary of Assam. We will not take an inch of land from Mizoram,” he added.

There has been a long border dispute between Assam and Mizoram in that area along with other locations in Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of the Barak valley.