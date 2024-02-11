ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Ministers and officers will no longer enjoy subsidised power, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

February 11, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructs the Power Department to install prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the Ministers’ colony

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI The days of Ministers and government officers and employees enjoying heavily subsidised power will soon be over, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said he had instructed the Power Department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including the residences in the Ministers’ colony, so that they do not get away with paying next-to-nothing for using power.

The instruction followed his meeting with the department’s officials, who told him that a very nominal amount was being deducted from the salaries of Ministers and senior officers every month as power usage charges.

“Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees” Mr. Sarma wrote.

On January 12, the Assam Cabinet decided to expedite the smart prepaid meter installation across the State.

Misuse of sirens

The Assam police have started cracking down on private vehicles that use unauthorised sirens and flashy lights.

A hit-and-run case, in which the 20-year-old son of an Assam Forest officer killed a pedestrian in Guwahati on January 26, led to the crackdown.

A senior police officer said the investigation in the case revealed that Arin Kataki, the accused, and other influential people, including government officials and members of their families, were using unauthorised ‘Government of Assam’ tags on their vehicles.

Sirens and red-green warning lights reserved for police use were also found to have been illegally installed on many of these vehicles. Nine such vehicles have been seized so far.

