Assam Minister takes 5 km chopper ride to avoid anti-CAA protests

In order to avoid the protests against the amended anti-citizenship law by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) here, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a five-km helicopter ride to reach the venue of a function held to pay tribute to the deceased BJP MLA Rajen Borthakur.

After arriving in Tezpur by helicopter from Guwahati on Saturday, Mr. Sarma could not go to Ghoramari, where the programme was taking place, due to the agitation of the AASU.

Protesters blocked the National Highway 15 between Tezpur and Ghoramari opposing the Minister’s visit and shouted slogans against the amended Citizenship Act.

Mr. Sarma had to eventually take the chopper to attend the venue of the tribute function organised by the BJP workers of the Rangapara constituency.

AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya on Sunday said protest and blockade against BJP and its ally AGP leaders will continue across the state until the Citizenship Amendment Act is repealed.

The State had witnessed violent agitations after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament.

Five persons were killed and several public properties damaged during the stir. Curfew was imposed in several cities and towns of the state including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Night curfew was also imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts. However, the curfew was lifted after normalcy returned to these places.