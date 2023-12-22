Assam-Meghalaya panels for boundary dispute to submit reports by December 31

December 22, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The regional committees on the boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya have been asked to submit their reports by December 31, a Meghalaya government official said on Friday, December 22.

Assam and Meghalaya had 12 disputed sectors along their 884.9 km boundary. The disputes in six of these sectors were settled through an agreement signed on March 29, 2022, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The six disputed sectors that remain are Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah, Block-I, Block-II, and Psiar-Khanduli. Three regional committees for as many districts were set up by both States to study the disputed sectors, meet the stakeholders, and submit a report to their respective governments.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Chief Minister-level meeting on the Assam-Meghalaya border held on September 30, the government has extended the time for submission of the report by the three regional committees to December 31,” a notification issued by Meghalaya’s Chief Secretary, D.P. Wahlang said earlier this week.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers – Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar – are heading the regional committees for the Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills districts respectively while Minister Paul Lyngdoh is the chairman of the regional panel for the West Khasi Hills district.

The border dispute between the two States has persisted since Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. At least a dozen people have been killed in these disputes.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also resolved their boundary disputes over 37 of 123 villages with the signing of the Namsai Declaration between the then Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on July 15, 2022.

Assam also has an ongoing boundary dispute with Mizoram and Nagaland.

