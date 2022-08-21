Assam, Meghalaya CMs hold boundary talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shakes hands with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma after signing an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between their States, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, on March 29, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma have decided to visit the disputed sectors along the interstate boundary for building the confidence of the stakeholders.

The two Chief Ministers held the ninth Chief Minsiter-level meeting in Guwahati on Sunday for resolving the remaining six of the 12 disputed areas along the 885 km boundary between the two States. The disputes in the six “less complicated” sectors were resolved with the signing of an agreement in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on March 29.

Following the formula applied to iron out the differences in the first six sectors, the two Chief Ministers decided to form three regional-level committees each for finding a solution to the recurring conflicts in the six “complicated” sectors.

“The committees will be headed by Cabinet Ministers of each State. Members from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will be included as three of the six disputed sites are within the council’s jurisdiction,” Mr. Sarma said.

The regional committees would be notified by both the governments within 15 days, he added.

The process to resolve the disputes is expected to begin with goodwill visits of the two Chief Ministers to the areas of difference to “talk to the local people” for building their confidence.

The officials who attended the meeting included Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and his Meghalaya counterpart D.P. Wahlang.

