Assam-Meghalaya border violence | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP's NEDA failed Northeast

November 23, 2022 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22.

PTI

Assam Police stop vehicles moving in to Shillong and Meghalaya fearing backlash, following border firing incident near Assam-Meghalaya border. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after violence at the Assam-Meghalaya border, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 23 alleged that the BJP's North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) has failed the Northeast and called on Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the border dispute between the two States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22 after a truck laden with illegally felled timber, was allegedly intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at the Assam-Meghalaya border. 6 precious lives were lost,” Mr. Kharge said in a tweet. “BJP’s NEDA has failed North East. It is hightime the Union Home Minister resolved the border dispute between two States before things turn more hostile,” the Congress president said. “Let there be peace,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEDA is a BJP-led political coalition with the regional parties of the region. In a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, whose party is an ally of the BJP, had complained that the Assam Police and forest guards "entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing".

Assam Police officials, however, asserted that the truck was intercepted in West Karbi Anglong district of the State by a Forest Department team and a mob from Meghalaya had later attacked the forest guards and policemen from the State, which led to firing by the Assam side to bring the situation under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US