Assam medical college doctors will now retire at 70

The State government also sanctioned ₹136.8-crore for the implementation of the ‘free drugs and consumables’ scheme for hospitals, including those in tea gardens.

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
August 20, 2022 13:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Pijush Hazarika. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Kanwar

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assam government has raised the retirement age of doctors in government medical colleges of the State from 65 to 70 years. This decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening (August 19).

“We have decided to raise the retirement age of faculty members of government medical colleges by five years to augment the availability of experienced doctors for educational and medical service,” Assam Information Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said.

He said the number of experienced doctors has not been proportionate to the number of medical colleges, which is now seven. “The retirement age of the doctors has thus been raised to make up for the shortage,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government also sanctioned ₹136.8-crore for the implementation of the ‘free drugs and consumables’ scheme for hospitals, including those in tea gardens.

“It will ensure uninterrupted availability of free essential drugs, surgical equipment, sutures, disinfectants, chemicals and consumables in government health facilities,” an official statement said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
medical staff
medicine
Guwahati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app