Assam medical college doctors will now retire at 70

The Hindu Bureau August 20, 2022 13:27 IST

Pijush Hazarika. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Kanwar

: The Assam government has raised the retirement age of doctors in government medical colleges of the State from 65 to 70 years. This decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening (August 19). “We have decided to raise the retirement age of faculty members of government medical colleges by five years to augment the availability of experienced doctors for educational and medical service,” Assam Information Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said. He said the number of experienced doctors has not been proportionate to the number of medical colleges, which is now seven. “The retirement age of the doctors has thus been raised to make up for the shortage,” he added. The State government also sanctioned ₹136.8-crore for the implementation of the ‘free drugs and consumables’ scheme for hospitals, including those in tea gardens. “It will ensure uninterrupted availability of free essential drugs, surgical equipment, sutures, disinfectants, chemicals and consumables in government health facilities,” an official statement said.



