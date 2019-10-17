Assam man gets 7-year jail for killing hog deer

A man in Assam has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for killing a hog deer (Axis pornicus), an endangered species of mammal listed in Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

On October 3, the court of additional sessions judge A. Hakim in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia handed one Ashik Barua of Uparlaopani village the seven-year sentence along with a fine of ₹50,000. The judge also prescribed an additional year of imprisonment “in default” of the fine.

The case was based on an FIR lodged by security guard Mridul Sonowal on March 18, 2018, at Saikhowa police station in Tinsukia district.

Mr. Sonowal, patrolling the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, said he and his colleague had that day caught a man carrying a dead hog deer on a two-wheeler. On interrogation, the man disclosed the hunter’s name as Ashik Barua, who was arrested and sent to jail.

A veterinarian who examined the hog deer said it was female weighing 45 kg and had a lacerated wound on the forehead caused by a blunt object. The deer also had a fractured rib and cut mark on the neck and right foreleg and bled excessively through the nose.

The evidence in the case was recorded five times by the additional sessions court between September 20, 2018, and July 25 this year.

Delivering the sentence, the judge said that the period of detention already served by the accused shall be set off against the seven-year sentence under a relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Wildlife specialists welcomed the “unprecedented” sentence. “This is a major judgement in terms of killing a so-called non-charismatic animal,” said Rathin Barman who heads the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga.