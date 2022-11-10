Assam madrasas told to submit their teachers’ list by December 1

A madarsa being demolished by authorities for allegedly carrying out ‘jihadi’ activities on its premises, in Bongaigaon district, Assam. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

: Madrasas in Assam have been asked to submit the list of their teachers, non-teaching staff and all others associated with them to the State government by December 1.

The instruction followed a meeting between the State’s Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Secondary Education Director Mamata Hojai, other government officials and representatives of Islamic organisations regulating madrasas on November 9.

These organisations included the All Assam Tanzim Madaris Quomia, All Assam Talimi Tarakki Board, Madrasa Education Board al-Hafiz (Salafi), Adara Madaris Islamia and All Assam Ahle-Sunnat Madrasa Education Board.

“This was a follow-up of a meeting with the representatives of these organisations following the arrest of some preachers and madrasa teachers for involvement with outfits professing jihad,” Mr Mahanta said.

“The details of teachers and others associated with each madrasa and other relevant information such as locations of these institutes would be uploaded on a dedicated portal being prepared by the Secondary Education Department,” he said.

A statement issued by the Assam police said police verification of all individuals associated with every madrasa has been made mandatory. The other conditions include a minimum of 100 students in each madrasa and a minimum distance of 3 km between two madrasas.

Madrasas located within 3 km of each other have been advised to explore the option of merger.

Madrasas in Assam came under the radar of the investigating agencies after the arrest of 47 operatives of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Ansarullah Bangla Team who allegedly worked as teachers in such institutions, mostly in areas not easily accessible.