Assam limits CM’s motorcade to 6 vehicles

GUWAHATI

28 January 2022 02:40 IST

Cabinet also decides to ensure traffic is not disrupted along CM’s route

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to limit the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister’s motorcade to six within Guwahati and to 12 in other areas or districts, excluding escort and pilot.A decision was also taken to ensure traffic is not disrupted ahead of the Chief Minister taking a certain route and a pause, if required, should not exceed 2 minutes. These decisions were taken to minimise public inconvenience, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Against felicitations

Among the other decisions at the Cabinet meeting was the discontinuation of the practice of felicitating the Chief Minister, ministers and senior officers at official functions. This, however, will not apply to visiting dignitaries. The Chief Minister and the Ministers have also been prevented from making any fresh announcements without taking into consideration the availability of adequate financial resources.

Advertising

Advertising