Assam journalist killed in suspected hit-and-run

A television journalist was killed in Assam’s Silchar in a suspected hit-and-run case on Sunday night.

Police said 43-year-old Malin Sarma, a reporter with Barak Television Network, died on the spot after a truck hit his two-wheeler near a police station. He is survived by his wife and a 13-year-old daughter.

Members of the media fraternity of Silchar said Mr. Sarma was heading home after covering an event around 11 p.m. He had parked his two-wheeler by the side of the road when the truck hit him.

A local union of journalists said the police took time in reaching the spot. “A man passing by informed us about Mr. Sarma lying in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead,” a union member said.

‘Simple man’

Police said they were investigating whether Sarma was a victim of a planned murder or an accident.

Colleagues said Sarma was a simple person who rode a bicycle for most part of his 15-year television career.

Sarma was one of three journalists who died under mysterious circumstances in 24 hours. The others were Madhusudan Goswami in Guwahati and Saiful Islam in western Assam’s Bilasipara.

Less than a week ago, TV journalist Subrata Kalita was attacked with a hammer in the Beltola area of Guwahati. Police arrested the assailant, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs.