Assam IPS officer takes own life after wife passes away of cancer

GUWAHATI

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Assam died by suicide in Guwahati on Tuesday after receiving the news of his wife’s death due to cancer.

Shiladitya Chetia, a 2009-batch IPS officer, was serving as Secretary in the State’s Home and Political Department but was on leave for four months. He was believed to have taken leave to deal with issues related to his wife’s ailment.

She was in the fourth stage of carcinoma.

The State’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the IPS officer died by suicide a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife, who was battling cancer for a long time.

“The entire Assam police family is in deep grief,” Mr. Singh said.

Police said Mr. Chetia shot himself with his service revolver in the hospital and he was declared dead on arrival at another hospital.

He had served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts before he was assigned the role in the Home and Political Department.

If you are in distress, please reach out on the following helplines:

KIRAN 1800-599-0019.

Aasra: 9820466726

Sneha India Foundation: 044-24640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000

One Life: 7893078930

Seva: 09441778290