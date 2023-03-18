ADVERTISEMENT

Assam hit by two earthquakes

March 18, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Guwahati

The earthquake could be felt in many areas in the north-western part of Nagaland as well

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two back-to-back earthquakes of 3.6 and 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale hit central Assam on March 18 morning, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property due to either of the quakes.

A National Center for Seismology report said the first quake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded at 9.03 a.m., with its epicentre near Titabar in Jorhat district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra River, at a depth of 50 km.

People in the neighbouring Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts also felt the jolt. Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremors.

The earthquake could be felt in many areas in the north-western part of Nagaland as well, the report stated.

The second tremor of 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale was registered at 11.02 a.m., with the epicentre near Dalgaon in Darrang district on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 9 km, it added.

This earthquake could be felt by people living in Udalguri, Baksa and Sonintpur district, while those in Morigaon on the southern bank of the mighty river also received the jolt.

The northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, with earthquakes frequently hitting the region.

Related Topics

Assam / earthquake

