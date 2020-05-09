Assam hikes excise duty on liquor

The Assam government on May 9 increased excise duty on liquor that will see retail prices go up by 25%.

The move, aimed at generating additional revenue of ₹1,000 crore for the State exchequer, came a fortnight after fuel prices were raised by almost ₹6 per litre.

The State Cabinet had, through video conferencing, expressed concern over an 80% drop in revenue collection due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The collection in April was ₹193 crore, almost five times less than the ₹932 crore collected in April 2019. Similarly, the tax realised from foreign liquor came down from ₹65 crore in March to ₹6 crore in April.

The State government had reopened liquor outlets for three days in April and from May 1. The wine shops witnessed unprecedented rush with daily sales ranging from ₹15-20 crore.

Labour reforms

The Cabinet also followed Uttar Pradesh in approving labour reforms in a bid to increase the scope of employment.

The measures include the introduction of fixed-term employment and increasing the shift duty for workers during COVID-19 period from eight 12 hours.

The number of minimum employees for implementation of the Factories Act has been doubled from existing figures for various categories of factories while those with fewer employees have been exempted from registration.

The minimum number of workers for implementation of the Contract Labour Act has also been increased from 20 to 50.