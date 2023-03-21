Assam has the most satisfied smart meter users, says study

March 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The level of satisfaction among power consumers with smart meters is the highest in Assam, a study covering six States said.

The study titled ‘Enabling a consumer-centric smart metering transition in India’ by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) was released by R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy in New Delhi on Monday.

India has installed 5.5 million smart meters, of which 97% are deployed in 12 States and Union Territories. But the survey, facilitated by REC Limited, was conducted across six States — Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — covering 2,700 urban households divided into 1,700 post-paid and 1,200 prepaid consumers.

These six States account for 80% of all smart meters installed in India. The study revealed that about 30% of the prepaid users of smart meters recharged more than once a month, Uttar Pradesh accounting for the highest share at 38%.

According to the study, 93% of Assam’s smart metered consumers are satisfied with the technology, can pay their bills easily, and would recommend it to others. The average rate of the States surveyed is 60%.

Assam also has the second-highest number of consumers aware of using the smart meter app after Bihar, and the highest percentage of consumers (81) accessing detailed bills digitally.

Overall, 66% of consumers said electricity supply quality has improved since transitioning to smart meters.

On the flip side, 20% of the consumers surveyed said they were not satisfied with the smart meters installed while another 20% were neutral about it.

“We have transformed the power sector in the last few years and connected the country to one grid. The smart meter project started with a need — automating the reading of meters and sending electricity bills to 2.90 crore houses on time,” Mr. Singh said.

“Scaling up smart meters will lead to further digitalisation, automation, and efficiency of the power system. Further, we envision almost all smart meters to be prepaid and this will help bring down the cost of electricity by 2-2.5%,” he added.

“Smart meters are a game changer in power sector reforms. The study will help us formulate a people-centric power sector. Real-time data through smart meters will help India better manage the grid and improve its stability. This is a unique opportunity to generate skilled jobs and stimulate economic growth,” Vivek Kumar Devangan, Chairman and Managing Director of REC Ltd., said.